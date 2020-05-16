Akshay Kumar's Cousin Sachin Kumar Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s cousin Sachin Kumar passed away on May 15, 2020. It has been reported that he passed away due to a heart attack just days after he celebrated his birthday. Sachin Kumar has acted in Ekta Kapoor’s Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and had retired from acting and had turned photographer.

It has been reported that Sachin Kumar celebrated his birthday on May 13 and passed away just 2 days after. He was reportedly very close to actor Akshay Kumar. According to reports, Akshay Kumar and his mother were there merely an hour after the news of the Sachin Kumar’s sad demise. Sachin Kumar was a gym enthusiast and a great photographer.

Sachin Kumar passes away

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Donates 1000 Wrist Bands To Mumbai Police To Help Detect COVID-19 Symptoms

ALSO READ: When Akshay Kumar Opened Up About How He Deals With Negative Emotions

A news daily contacted Sachin Kumar’s friend Rakesh Paul who confirmed the news of Sachin Kumar’s demise. He stated that it breaks his heart to confirm the news. He added that Sachin Kumar has been taken to the crematorium. He revealed that what he has learnt is that Sachin Kumar went to sleep and did not open the door the next day.

Sachin Kumar was staying with his parents who panicked and unlocked the door with their spare key. He had passed away by then. Rakesh Paul also said that he is unsure whether the incident took place early in the morning or late in the night. Many celebrities, as well as fans of Sachin Kumar, have expressed their grief over the television actor-turned photographer Sachin Kumar’s death.

ALSO READ: Mother's Day: Akshay Kumar Poses With Mom, Says 'her Blessings Comfort In Troubled Times'

We worked together and now one gets to know that you are no more!! #Stunned and #Shocked #SachinKumar pic.twitter.com/6Cxh3oKiwR — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) May 15, 2020

It has been reported that he lived in Oberoi Springs in Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha and Chtirangda Sen, amongst others also reside in the same complex.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's Instagram Posts Amid COVID- 19 Lockdown; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.