Nia Sharma Has Been A Part Of These Web Series; See Full List

Nia Sharma is one of the most sought after actors in the Hindi television industry. She carved a niche for herself after debuting with Kaali. However, she rose to fame with the role of Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Since then she has been a part of various television series and reality shows.

Besides working in Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin, she has been a part of the eighth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She kick-started her digital career with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted. Later on, she also went on to star in Jamai Raja’s sequel on Zee5. We have compiled everything that you need to know about web series that Nia Sharma has been a part of.

Web series Nia Sharma has been part of

Twisted

Nia Sharma marked her digital debut with Twisted. Premiered on March 30, 2017, the Indian erotic web series stars Namit Khanna, Rahul Sudhir, and Tia Bajpai alongside Nia Sharma. Twisted is helmed by Anupam Santosh Saroj and produced by Vikram Bhatt. It has two seasons, which are streaming on JioCinema and VB on the Web. The first one begins with the murder of Naina Raichand, wife of Ranbir Raichand. As officers Aryan and Disha shortlist the suspects to three people, Twisted deals with the different versions of the story told by the suspects.

Twisted 2

The second season of Twisted showcases Aliyah being framed for her boyfriend’s murder. Later on, Aryan, who had been trying to capture Aliyah for the murders she has committed, goes rogue. Moreover, the plots to beat her at the game she started. Twisted 2 features both striving to win the game by hook or by crook.

Jamai 2.0

Jamai 2.0 is the digital sequel of Jamai Raja, which features Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, and Achint Kaur in prominent roles. Produced by Akshay Kumar, it had a quite successful run for three years. Therefore, Jamai 2.0 brings the three leading actors essaying their previous roles. Jamai 2.0 revolves around Siddharth, who plans to seek revenge from Roshni’s mother, who is a quite powerful lady. To fulfil his purpose, Siddharth uses his love interest, Roshni. It premiered on September 10, 2019.

