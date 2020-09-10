Akshay Kumar Learns How To Make A Harness With Just A Rope; Here's How You Can Do It Too

Akshay Kumar is one of the most versatile personalities in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor is not only popular for his on-screen performances but is also well-known for his off-screen activities. Recently, Akshay Kumar shot with Bear Grylls for Discovery's Into the Wild. While the episode hasn’t gone on-air yet, the two connected with each other via an Instagram Live session, where Akshay Kumar revealed that Bear Grylls taught him how to make a harness with just a rope.

Bear Grylls teaches Akshay Kumar how to make a harness with just a rope

Recently, on September 10, 2020, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi connected with Bear Grylls through an Instagram Live session. During the chat, Akshay Kumar revealed that he wasn’t worried but was rather too excited to be worried. In good humour, he said that he knew that Bear Grylls can do some seriously dangerous stuff but he also knows that Bear Grylls wouldn’t want to kill Akshay Kumar as it would ruin his own reputation. To this, Bear Grylls said that if that would have happened then he wouldn’t ever be able to show his face in India.

Akshay Kumar said that he knew it would be challenging but he was always sure about the fact that his training was going to get him through everything asked by him. While having this candid chat, Akshay Kumar recalled the time Bear Grylls taught him how to make a harness with just a rope. Akshay Kumar said that he would never forget how to do that. Here’s how you too can learn how to make a harness with just a rope if you follow the instructions given below.

How to make a harness with a rope?

Wrap the rope around your upper thigh.

Tie a bowline knot on both the thighs in order to secure both the legs.

Take the long end around your back and through the crosspiece.

Strengthen the harness as much as you can.

Tie the two ends together with a square knot and back up both sides.

Clip-in the carabineer to the crosspiece.

Check that your harness is secure.

Akshay Kumar will appear on Discovery Channel's Into the Wild with the host of the show, Bear Grylls. The episode will premiere on the channel Discovery+ on September 11, 2020, at 8 pm and on channel Discovery on September 14, 2020, at 8 pm.

