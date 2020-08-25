Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Khakee' Best Dialogues, Lesser-known Facts, And More; Read Here

In 2004, Akshay Kumar played the lead character in Rajkumar Santhoshi’s action thriller movie, Khakee. The movie also cast Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai, and Tushar Kapoor as the lead characters. The movie is written by Santoshi and Sridhar Raghavan and the plot of the film revolves around a team of Indian police officers who are on a mission to escort an accused terrorist from a small town in Maharashtra and get him to Mumbai.
The movie was critically acclaimed and was a huge success at the box-office, becoming one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of the year. The actors were also praised for their performances in the movie. Here are some of the best dialogues from the movie, Khakee. Read further ahead.
Also Read | Akshay Kumar Says, 'Lights, Camera, Mask On & Action' As He Begins 'Bell Bottom' Shoot
Tumhe bheja mujhe rokne ke liye ... mujhe bheja tumhe thokne ke liye.
Isse kehte hai maar ... khane waala bhi roye aur maarne waala bhi roye.
Main tumhe itni maar maroonga ... shareer mein itne zakhm doonga ... ki dard bhi pareshaan ho jayega ki uthe toh kahan se uthe.
Also Read | Akshay Kumar's 'mad' Adventure With Bear Grylls To Premiere On Small Screen Soon
Koi jee ke kaam aata hai, koi marke kaam aata hai ... tum jee ke bhi kaam aayi aur marke bhi.
Meri tension ka ilaaj toh sirf tumhari khamoshi hai.
Shikaar Jitna hi tezz aur chalaak ho.. shikaari ko utna hi mazaa aata hai.
Also Read | Akshay Kumar And Team Join Puja Bhagnani As She Gives The Mahurat Clap For 'Bell Bottom'
Also Read | Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' Shoot To His Big Donation, Know What He Was Up To This Week
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.