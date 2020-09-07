Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood To Resume Shooting Of Historical Drama 'Prithviraj' In October?

Due to the global pandemic, the entertainment industry had come to a standstill. But, as the country slowly and gradually is getting back to normalcy, the shooting for movies and television series have also resumed on a small scale, keeping all the safety measures and precautions in mind. On the same line, the shooting for Yash Raj Films’ Akshay Kumar and Sonu Sood starrer Prithviraj is all set to resume in October. Read further ahead.

Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj to resume shooting?

A crew member from the Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj told the entertainment portal, Bollywood Hungama that all the preparation were set in place in order to take the movie back on floors in October. The crew member also said that Akshay Kumar and co-star Sonu Sood will be a part of the post-COVID shooting schedule for the movie.

The source further said that the movie has a big battle scene that was to be shot on a large scale, which will now have to be modified due to the current situation of the pandemic. The crew member revealed that this scene, that earlier involved hundreds of junior artistes, will be shot only purely computer graphics.

Prithviraj will be the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar. The movie is directed by Mohalla Assi fame, Chandraprakash Dwivedi. It was scheduled to hit the theatres on Diwali 2020 but got postponed due to the pandemic. No further release date of the movie has been officially announced yet.

Akshay Kumar is currently in Scotland for the shooting of his upcoming movie, Ranjit Tewari’s Bell Bottom, wherein the actor is paired opposite Vaani Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on April 2, 2021. Akshay Kumar is also awaiting the release of the Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, that co-stars Katrina Kaif.

The action thriller drama also features special cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in their characters played in Singham and Simmba, respectively. The movie was slated to arrive in the theatres on March 24, 2020, but had to be postponed to Diwali owing to the current situation. No official release date for the movie has been announced yet.

Promo Image Source- AkshayKumar Instagram and SonuSood Instagram

