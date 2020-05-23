Kajal Aggarwal And Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Special 26' Lesser-known Facts

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor in the acting world. She was seen in many hit Telugu films over the years. She made her debut in the Telugu Film Industry with the film Lakshmi Kalyanam (2007), and since then she has never looked back. She has worked with several stars and has also won accolades for her performances.

In 2013, Kajal Aggarwal played the female lead character in Neeraj Pandey’s Special 26, alongside Akshay Kumar. Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee also played pivotal roles in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around a gang of con-men, who rob prominent rich businessmen and politicians by posing as C.B.I and income tax officers. Here are some lesser-known facts about Special 26-

Kajal Aggarwal starrer Special 26 lesser-known facts

This movie is inspired by true events. The climax shows the 1987 Opera House heist where a group posing as CBI officers executed an income tax raid on the jeweller in Bombay (present-day Mumbai) but with changes according to the film.

This movie had no deleted scenes.

Anupam Kher, who plays a vital role in this movie, also played the role of a con artist in another movie Khel (1992), which has a sequence that is based on the 1987 Zaveri Bazaar con job, the same incident that inspired this film.

Ajay Devgn & Abhishek Bachchan were considered for the lead role. However, it went to Akshay Kumar as he was the director's first choice.

Mobile phones were not allowed on the sets to ensure that all actors lived 1980s style. This was the director, Neeraj Pandey's idea.

Due to the buzz created by the movie before release, CBI officially requested the producers to carry the message 'Beware of Fake CBI' in all the movie's promotional material.

The movie was shot across Delhi, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Mumbai but was completed in just 47 days.

Divya Dutta has one dialogue in the entire movie which she repeats thrice.

Akshay Kumar and Jimmy Shergill appeared in the same movie for the first-ever time.

Special 26 was remade in Tamil as Thaanaa Serndha Koottam in 2018. It stars Suriya and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles and was directed by Vignesh Shivan.

