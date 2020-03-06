Akshay Kumar Owns A Lavish Villa In Goa Worth ₹5 Crore, Here's Why He Loves Going There

Akshay Kumar is known to be one of the highest-paid actors in India. The actor owns a luxurious villa in Goa, which has gotten a lot of attention. The estimated price of the villa is reported to be around ₹5 Crore. Akshay Kumar is known to often visit Goa to spend some quality time with his family at the villa.

Here is what Akshay Kumar said about Goa

In an interview with a leading daily, Akshay Kumar said that he likes to go to Goa because it is a very chilled out place. He also said that people know him there and they will greet him. However, nobody bothers him there. Khiladi Kumar also added that Goa is the only place in the country where he can roam freely and enjoy himself.

Akshay Kumar also told the leading daily about his early morning routine when he is in Goa. Akshay said that everything in Goa is so easy. He also said that he would get up late in the morning. Talking about his Portuguese style house, he said that it is located in a place where there is network problem so the phones do not work.

Akshay Kumar also appreciated how clean Goa's beaches are and how he likes to go and take a dip in the sea and watch the sunset. Akshay Kumar also loves to take long walks on the beach with his wife and kids when he is in Goa.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The film is a cop drama which is directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also features Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Sooryavanshi is scheduled to hit the silver screens on March 27, 2020.

