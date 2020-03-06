When Akshay Kumar Showed Off His Flirtatious Side In 'Heyy Babyy'

Akshay Kumar is known best for his comedy roles, and he has been making people roll with laughter with his various comic roles. Some of his roles have become memorable and this seems to be the mantra of Akshay Kumar's movies being successful. One such movie is Heyy Babyy. Akshay played the role of Arush Mehra in the movie and starred alongside Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vidya Balan.

Here are some funniest and best moments of Akshay Kumar in Heyy Babyy

Akshay Kumar turns from a flirt to a fine man

In this scene, Akshay Kumar can be seen flirting with a girl as she comes out of the swimming pool. As they are chatting, Vidya Balan comes with a friend. As soon as Akshay realises that Vidya is present, Akshay's behaviour completely shifts and he starts addressing the girl as his sister. He behaves like a conservative man.

Akshay Kumar pretends to be heartbroken

Vidya and Akshay prep for a skit in their friend's wedding. The skit requires for them to say 'I love you' to each other. Akshay refuses to do this and then later explains how a girl broke his heart. He names her Aparna Tichkule and says that she used these words in a meaningless way and broke his heart. This acting wins over Vidya's heart.

Akshay Kumar hates kids

Akshay Kumar is the manager of a hotel. Akshay had to present himself to a health inspector but is very sleepy. He still goes and introduces himself. The health inspector has a small child and his wife along with him. The wife hands a feeding bottle to Akshay and asks him to get some warm milk. The baby starts crying which annoys Akshay and he yells shut up to the baby. The father tries to stop him but he yells to shut him up as well. He also shuts up the mother.

