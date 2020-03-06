'Sooryavanshi' BTS: Akshay Kumar Turns Into Katrina Kaif's Instructor In A Fun Game

Katrina Kaif is all set to be a part of the silver screen in Rohit Shetty’s much anticipated directorial Sooryavanshi, opposite Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Katrina has shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in many movies and their off-screen camaraderie time and again sets the internet ablaze. Speaking of which, a recent video of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif playing games on the sets of Sooryavanshi has gone viral.

Akshay Kumar is Katrina Kaif’s new instructor in this Sooryavanshi BTS Video

On Friday, March 6, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share a fun BTS video with her Sooryavanshi gang. In it, the entire Sooryavanshi team can be seen playing ‘Dog and the bone’ with utmost enthusiasm. While the video shows Katrina Kaif and another player on the field, Akshay Kumar leaves no stone unturned in instructing his co-star in the game. He says, ‘Keep rotating, otherwise, we will lose’. In the end, the duo shares a fun-moment which is worth watching. Take a look at the video here.

Only recently, the duo's chemistry at the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi took to the internet by storm. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif are seen at their enthusiastic best while making fun revelations. Not to miss Akshay Kumar's electrifying entry on his bike. Have a look:

Veer Sooryavanshi ditched the helicopter for a bike to beat the Mumbai traffic for the #SooryavanshiTrailer launch today😜 pic.twitter.com/3h1rMxrpMu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 2, 2020

