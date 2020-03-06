'Baaghi 3' Suffers In Akshay Kumar & Salman Khan's Box Office 'war' Ahead Of Eid?

A massive clash is scheduled to take place at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb and Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai gearing up for an Eid release. While it is a given that the business between the two films will be divided, it seems that the jostle for screens has already started. And not just the two films, but another film is being dragged into the ‘war’, if reports are to be believed.

READ: 'Baaghi 3' Live Updates: Tiger Shroff -Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Hits The Theaters

Industry insiders claim that Baaghi 3 won’t be releasing in 50-60 theatres in Delhi-UP area, because a theatre chain refused to sign a contract to screen Laxmmi Bomb, also backed by the same production house, on Eid. A veteran trade analyst-critic Komal Nahta and some more names claimed that SS Exhibitors did not accede to Fox Star Studios’ offer that they will give them Baaghi 3 to screen, only if they promise to screen Laxmmi Bomb.

Here are the tweets

Around 50 single-screen cinemas and several multiplexes controlled by the same SS cinema controllers in Delhi-U.P. not given Baaghi3 to play from March6. Fox wants SS to sign contracts for all shows for LaxmmiBomb on Eid, with no show to Radhe. War between Salman & Akshay begins? pic.twitter.com/HGXOZGLnCo — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) March 5, 2020

#Radhe is more hot in the market in compared to #LaxmmiBomb which caters mainly to multiplex audience. SS exhibitors refused to succumb under pressure of Fox Star Studio & aren’t signing a contract to release laxxmi bomb in their theaters. Fox failing to club laxmmi with Baaghi-3 — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 5, 2020

READ: Ayesha Shroff Reviews Son Tiger Shroff's Performance In 'Baaghi 3', Says 'Jaan Laga Diya'

When Akshay was asked about the clash with his Mujhse Shaadi Karogi co-star, he had stated that two films can easily release on a big date like Eid. Salman had stated that he hoped Laxmmi Bomb beats his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in collections. While the stars displayed a cordial stance on the clash, the ground reality seems to be different with the makers already allegedly trying to gain an edge over the other.

READ: Shraddha Kapoor And Tiger Shroff Promote 'Baaghi 3' In Style; See Pics & Videos

While the Eid clash has time, Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, meanwhile had taken an impressive opening, if the occupancy in the initial shows are anything to go by. As per trade estimates, the action film is expected to collect around Rs 20 crore on day one. Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan.

READ: 'Baaghi 3': Internet Left Mind-boggled, Tweet Reviews Using Rib-tickling GIFs & Memes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.