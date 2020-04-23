When Akshay Kumar Supported His Leading Ladies In 'Rustom', 'Pad Man' And Other Films

Akshay Kumar is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood who is known for his non-stop releases at the box-office. From being a Khiladi to being a Rowdy police officer, Akshay Kumar has impressed fans by essaying different characters on the silver screen. In a career span of over three decades, the star has successfully managed to become a household name.

He is also popular for essaying characters that protect the dignity of his leading lady on screen. Be it saving them from the Mafia or societal norms, Akshay Kumar has done it all. Here are a few movies where the star was seen saving his leading ladies.

Airlift

Airlift is a 2016 war zone drama movie helmed by Raja Krishna Menon. The movie features Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around the real-life story of Ranjit Katyal (played by Akshay Kumar) a Kuwait-based businessman, who helped to carry out the evacuation of 170,000 stranded Indians from Kuwait during the invasion by Iraq’s Saddam Hussein. Airlift sees Akshay Kumar going out of his way for the protection of his family and many others.

Rustom

Rustom is a 2016 crime thriller movie helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The movie is loosely based on the real-life case of K.M Nanavati Vs State of Maharashtra. Rustom stars Akshay Kumar, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta in prominent roles. The movie portrays the story of a naval officer who returns home and finds out about his wife’s affair. The officer murders the lover, however, later the case unfolds many hidden secrets of the Indian Navy. Rustom features Akshay Kumar protecting the dignity of his wife in front of the court and jury.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar's Financial Help Offer Turned Down By Gaiety Galaxy Theatre Owner?

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a 2017 comedy-drama movie helmed by Shree Narayan Singh. The movie sees Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a satirical comedy movie that was made to support India’s government campaigns for improving sanitation conditions in India. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha highlights the eradication of open defecation, especially in rural areas. In the movie, Akshay Kumar can be seen on the verge of divorcing her wife to support her demand for having a Toilet in the house.

ALSO READ| An Akshay Kumar Songs Playlist Will Get Your Wedding Guests Grooving In No Time

Pad Man

Pad Man is a 2018 comedy-drama movie helmed and written by R.Balki. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in prominent roles. The plot of Pad Man revolves around the life of a man who sets out to create a sanitary pad machine upon realizing the harmful effects of women using clothes during menstruation. In the movie, Akshay Kumar invents the sanitary pad machine and distributes it to the women of rural India.

ALSO READ| Kajol Starrer 'Yeh Dillagi' Is Her First Film With Akshay Kumar, Learn Interesting Trivia

Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal is a 2019 drama movie helmed by Jagan Shakti and was jointly bankrolled under the banners of Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studious. Mission Mangal was a multi-starrer movie with an ensemble cast. The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirthi Kulhari and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. Mission Mangal is based on the life of scientists at ISRO i.e. Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which was India’s first interplanetary expedition. Akshay Kumar can be seen motivating his team to pursue the mission of being the first nation to reach Mars.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar Comes Out In Aid Of Iconic Theatre, Gaiety-Galaxy, Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.