Kajol Starrer 'Yeh Dillagi' Is Her First Film With Akshay Kumar, Learn Interesting Trivia

Currently basking the success of latest release Tanhaji, stupendous actor Kajol is counted amongst the most celebrated female superstars in Hindi Cinema. Her unparalleled body of work is something both critics and audiences have always appreciated.In 1994, Kajol featured in a romantic drama titled Yeh Dillagi.

The film is best remembered for its songs Ole Ole, and Hothon Pe Bas. Yeh Dillagi is a romantic film which showcased a love triangle between two brothers Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, who fall in love with the same girl, i.e Kajol. This Kajol starrer did great business at the box-office and turned out to be a hit. But we bet that's there are some riveting facts about Yeh Dillagi that fans are unaware of-

Fascinating Trivia about Kajol starrer Yeh Dillagi

1. The story plot of Yeh Dillagi is inspired by an English film titled Sabrina. Hence all the characters are inspired by it. Wherein Kajol essayed the Audrey Hepburn's role, Akshay Kumar of Humphrey Bogart, and Saif that of William Holden.

2. Yeh Dillagi proved to be a milestone in Saif's acting career, as it became his first-ever Hit movie.

3. Bollywood's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar sung a whopping four songs in 24 hours for the film.

4. Kajol and Akshay Kumar featured in a commercial film for the first time in Yeh Dillagi.

5. Akshay Kumar played a simple and kind-hearted businessman in the drama film. This was the first time he ditched his Khiladi Kumar image in a film.

6. Gorgeous actor Karisma Kapoor, who is now Saif Ali Khan's real-life sister-in-law, made a cameo in the film.

7. Apparently, in 1994 Ole Ole is the first-ever Hindi film song to be remixed for an album by Die Hard DJ Jiten. In 2020, Ole Ole 2.0 was released starring Saif. It is a part of his comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman.

8. Dillagi was the original title of the film. But due to some copyrights issue with Dharmendra, Yash Chopra was forced to add Yeh in its title.

9. During the filming of the movie, Production manager Vas Dev Dheer passed away. Yeh Dillagi is the last film he worked on.

10. Kajol's real-life husband Ajay Devgn was first considered for Saif's role in the film. But due to some undisclosed reasons, he passed on the project.

11. A popular Canadian music band Karloff were in awe of the melodious track Hothon Pe Bas Tera Naam Hain. So much so that they created a version of this song, and added its first lines for their track titled Play The Music Loud.

12. This Naresh Malhotra film had its theatrical release overseas in Canada.

