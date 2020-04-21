Akshay Kumar Comes Out In Aid Of Iconic Theatre, Gaiety-Galaxy, Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

With the recent coronavirus outbreak, many businesses have been affected. Even theatres and multiplexes are badly hit as they have been asked to shut down due to the lockdown. After several reports that Mumbai’s iconic theatre, Gaiety-Galaxy’s owner seeking financial help. Akshay Kumar has now come out to help them during this difficult time.

Akshay Kumar comes out in help of Gaiety Galaxy

Akshay Kumar has been conducting several awareness drives and donated to charities amid the coronavirus outbreak. The actor recently even contributed ₹25 crores to the PM-Cares Fund. Akshay Kumar has reportedly now come out in support of iconic Mumbai theatre, Gaiety Galaxy’s support.

If several media reports are to be believed, then Gaiety Galaxy owner, Manoj Desai was recently forced to take a loan to pay salaries to his employees. Akshay Kumar called him a few days ago and reportedly offered him financial assistance if the lockdown situation was to continue. Manoj Desai has reportedly been gaining help from several other people as well and has managed to pay off the salaries for this month.

Reportedly, Manoj Desai and his partner Arun Nair are planning to increase the prices of the tickets once the lockdown comes to an end. If the lockdown were to be extended even further, then surviving would turn out to be extremely tough for small business owners like Major Desai. These small businesses would take a while to get back on their feet once everything sets back to normalcy.

Akshay Kumar was among the initial actors to pledge support towards various charities that were helping people during the coronavirus lockdown. The actor had even taken to social media when he donated toward the PM-Cares Fund. He even asked fans to do the same.

