Akshay Kumar Unveils The Zumba Song From Good Newwz Which Is Making Fans Groove

Akshay Kumar is currently happy with the success of his box-office comedy, Good Newwz. Recently, he took to social media and launched the music video of the Zumba song from Good Newwz. Here is a sneak-peek from Akshay Kumar’s latest post on social media:

Do the #Zumba!

Recently, after the success of Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared the video of the Zumba song. The video of the Zumba song features the pair of Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, and they are grooving to the beats of the Zumba song. The Zumba song’s music video has been released after the film completed one week at the box-office. Tanishk Bagchi is the composer of the Zumba song, and it features artists Romy and Vayu. Immediately after Akshay Kumar posted the music video on Instagram, the song was also launched on YouTube. In a span of four hours, the Zumba song has crossed over 100k views and seems to have no limits. Akshay Kumar tagged all the artists and co-actors of Good Newwz to the post he made on Instagram.

More about Good Newwz

Good Newwz is a comedy-drama film that released at the box-office on December 27, 2019. The cast of Good Newwz features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh as the leading pairs of the movie. Good Newwz also stars Tisca Chopra and Adil Hussain. Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan have bankrolled the comedy-drama. Karan Johar, Baadshah and Harrdy Sandhu also have a special appearance in the film as well. Good Newwz has collected a whopping amount of ₹ 126 Crores approximately only in one week of its theatrical run.

