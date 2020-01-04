'Good Newwz' Box Office Collection: The Akshay-Kareena Starrer Earns Rs 136 Crore

Akshay Kumar-starrer Good Newwz has been on the silver screens for a while and the movie has been setting the box office collections on fire. The film has already been declared a hit by movie critics and movie buffs. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.

The movie, Good Newwz is unstoppable at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the box office collection figures. With a strong comic plot and terrific performances, the film had a terrific opening. The movie's total now stands at ₹ 136 crores in India.

#GoodNewwz is unstoppable... Continues to win hearts, woo BO... Records rock-steady numbers on [second] Fri... North circuits superb... Should comfortably cross ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 136 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2020

During New Year, Taran Adarsh revealed how Ranveer Singh's Simmba which released in December 2018 crossed ₹ 100 crores on January 1, 2019, and so did Good Newwz on January 1, 2020 and called this a 'beautiful co-incidence.'

⭐ #Simmba - the last release of 2018 - crossed ₹ 💯 cr mark on 1 Jan [2019].

⭐ #GoodNewwz - the last release of 2019 - will also cross ₹ 💯 cr mark on 1 Jan [2020].

A wonderful coincidence, isn't it? — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2020

About the film

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor play a couple in the movie who tries to have a baby via the IVF method. However, a ‘mismatch’ between the samples with Kiara Advani-Diljit Dosanjh leads to hilarious chaos. Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, released on December 27. The movie has been produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cape of Good Films.

