'Good Newwz' Box Office Collection: The Akshay-Kareena Starrer Earns Rs 136 Crore

Bollywood News

Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, released on December 27, 2019. The movie has been produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cape of Good Films.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
good newwz

Akshay Kumar-starrer Good Newwz has been on the silver screens for a while and the movie has been setting the box office collections on fire. The film has already been declared a hit by movie critics and movie buffs. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.

Also read | Akshay Kumar Unveils The Zumba Song From Good Newwz Which Is Making Fans Groove

The movie, Good Newwz is unstoppable at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the box office collection figures. With a strong comic plot and terrific performances, the film had a terrific opening. The movie's total now stands at ₹ 136 crores in India.

Also read | Akshay Kumar On 'Good Newwz' Criticism: Stop Dissecting It Unnecessarily

During New Year, Taran Adarsh revealed how Ranveer Singh's Simmba which released in December 2018 crossed ₹ 100 crores on January 1, 2019, and so did Good Newwz on January 1, 2020 and called this a 'beautiful co-incidence.'

About the film

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor play a couple in the movie who tries to have a baby via the IVF method. However, a ‘mismatch’ between the samples with Kiara Advani-Diljit Dosanjh leads to hilarious chaos. Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, released on December 27. The movie has been produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cape of Good Films.

Also read | Diljit Dosanjh Compares Good Newwz Actor Akshay Kumar To Mr Bean

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

Also read | Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz Enters Rs.100-cr Club, Shares 'Jan 1 Co-incidence' With Simmba

 

 

COMMENT
