Akshay Kumar Reveals That Laxmmi Bomb Has Been The Toughest Role Of His Career So Far

Akshay Kumar has had a spectacular 2019 in terms of films. The actor, who won a National Award for his performance in Rustom, has been giving consecutive blockbusters for quite some time now. Akshay Kumar had four major movies released last year and has another three big films lined up to screen this year. Akshay Kumar was recently seen talking about his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. Laxmmi Bomb is a comedy horror film and will hit theatres on Eid 2020.

Laxmmi Bomb has been the toughest character for me - Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, in a recent interview with an entertainment channel, revealed that his character and portrayal in his upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb has been the toughest role he has played, ever. The khiladi of Bollywood has time and again admitted in front of media portals that he finds comic roles the most difficult. He once said in an interview with a leading entertainment channel that to be able to make people laugh through your acting is the most difficult form of acting talent one has to be able to showcase.

Further talking about his role in Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar said that he will be seen playing the role of a person possessed by a transgender person’s ghost. Talking about his look in the movie, Akshay said that he had no problem wearing a saree and that he was very comfortable in it. He further added that he liked it because he likes to do tricky stuff. But about the character, he did not feel the same way. He said that to get the body language right, he had to internalise the character and, therefore, it is the most difficult character that he has played.

Akshay Kumar is an actor who has been well received in all the genres he has performed in. Be it action thriller, comedy, or romance, the actor has always received love from the audience and critics. Despite that, the actor has always been able to give numerous super hit films in comic roles.

Laxmmi Bomb cast

The movie is directed by Raghava Lawrence and is his directorial debut. The movie stars Akshay Kumar alongside Kiara Advani and Tusshar Kapoor. The film is an adaptation from a Tamil film, Kanchana.

