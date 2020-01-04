Akshay Kumar Proud Of 'Good Newwz', Says The Audiences 'have Accepted Us With Open Hearts'

Akshay Kumar claimed that the success of his latest film Good Newwz is very overwhelming for him as it makes him confident in making a film with a message. The actor has received critical acclaim for his performance in the film as Good Newwz continues to rule the box office a week after its release. Akshay Kumar has been greatly involved in the making and promotion of the comedy entertainer given his presence in almost all of the promotional events and activities related to the Raj Mehta directorial.

“We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for Good Newwz as it’s a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It’s an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation,” Akshay said.

Read | Salman Khan wants Akki’s film Good Newwz to do better than his own film

Read | Diljit Dosanjh compares Good Newwz actor Akshay Kumar to Mr Bean

At one of the events earlier last month, Akshay Kumar reportedly spoke at length about the significance of the IVF technology in today's society. The actor stated that a lot of families have been able to bear offsprings because of this new generation medical concept, and his film Good Newwz approaches this subject in a manner that the audience will understand. The comedy entertainer features Akshay Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Varun Batra and Deepti Batra respectively, and actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani as Honey Batra and Monika Batra respectively, with both couples trying to get pregnant using the IVF technology.

Read | Akshay Kumar on Good Newwz criticism: Stop dissecting it unnecessarily

What's next for Akshay Kumar?

Akshay Kumar has a plethora of projects like Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb, Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey and the much-hyped 'roller coaster spy ride' Bell Bottom among others scheduled for the year. While Rohit Shetty's film is currently in the post-production phase, the Khiladi actor is currently filming for Raghava Lawrence's horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb. Sooryavanshi is slated for release in theatres on March 27, 2020.

Read | Good Newwz continues its unstoppable run at the box-office

(With agency inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.