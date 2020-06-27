Jacqueline Fernandez & Akshay Kumar' Song 'Sapna Jahan' Is Heart-touching; See The Making

Sapna Jahan is a beautiful love song from the film Brothers. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles. Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar were seen as a couple in the film. The song Sapna Jahan tells a beautiful story about the couple's journey through life and struggle, as a couple. Watch the making of this beautiful song and some BTS fun.

Jacqueline Fernandez- Akshay Kumar featured 'Sapna Jahan' making

The video starts with actors Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez featuring in the love song Sapna Jahan. The director Karan Malhotra said that song in the film comes at a point when they couple is going through some hardships in life when their daughter is in the hospital and they also suffer from problems with their house.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez spoke about the song and said that the song starts when Akshay Kumar meets her for the first time and follows their journey through marriage and life after that.

The song also portrays the beautiful relationship of a man, David (Akshay Kumar) who lives an isolated life and that’s when Jacqueline Fernandez walks into his life, telling him that there’s more to life than just hardships. The lyrics of the song were given by Amitabh Bhattacharya while the music was composed by Ajay-Atul.

Speaking about the song, Amitabh Bhattacharya said that the song is simple yet has a twist of poetry in it.

The song Sapna Jahan was sung by Sonu Nigam and Neeti Mohan. Composers Ajay-Atul said that the intense melodious song was one of their favourite creations so far. They also said that Sonu Nigam’s voice suits Akshay Kumar’s maturity in the movie. They also praised Neeti Mohan’s soulful voice that blends well with Nigam’s voice in Sapna Jahan.

The song was choreographed by Brinda and Jacqueline Fernandez said that she was able to bring out their relationship in a beautiful way. Brinda, on the other hand, said that the song is very beautiful that would make someone feel like "they’re flying". Moreover, the song depicts a whole story and is like a visual retreat given by the cameraman and the other team members.

