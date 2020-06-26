What Would Happen If Akshay Kumar Appears On Big B's KBC? Check This Funny Twitter Thread

Amid coronavirus lockdown, people are actively using social media to keep themselves as well as others entertained. Recently, a Twitter user imagined the famous game show Kaun Banega Crorepati with Akshay Kumar as a participant. The series of Twitter posts that resulted have now left the internet in splits.

Shared by the Twitter user @indianpunner, the thread is full of Kumar’s one-liners and dialogue planted hilariously in the classic KBS situations. The series of tweets start with the host, Bachchan explaining the rules of the show. However, Kumar soon brings up his Deewane Hue Pagaal character and says "Apne baap ko mat sikha".

Moving on, Bachchan then takes to the first question of the show by asking him about the state whose capital is based on Tawi river. Seeing a baffled contestant, Bachchan suggests him a lifeline to which Kumar replies with an icon in Hera Pheri dialogue.

Still not knowing the answer, Kumar looks at him. However, Bachchan in his cliche way replies, "meri taraf se mat dekhiye” to which Kumar throws another hilarious reply.

The rib-tickling thread finally ends after Kumar gives a correct answer. After winning a certain amount, he askes Bachchan "paise laya?"

KBC to return for 12th season

The 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a video declaring the registration for the gameshow open. Amitabh Bachchan has now been hosting the show for many years now. According to media reports, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 was one of the top shows on the TRP charts last year.

Several reports state that the new season of the famous show is set to go entirely digital with the whole selection process this year. Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari remotely helmed the registration promo clip featuring Amitabh amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

