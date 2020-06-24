Akshay Kumar Thanks Claudia Ciesla For Dedicating Her First Fitness Video To Him

Bollywood’s Khiladi Akashy Kumar is not just known to impress fans with stellar acting skills but, with his dedication towards fitness as well. Recently, model and actress Claudia Ciesla started her fitness tutorials on YouTube and dedicated her first video to the ace actor. Claudia shared the tutorial video on social media and referred to Akshay as "the fittest man in the industry."

Claudia Ciesla dedicates fitness tutorial to Akshay Kumar

The actress who shared screen space with the actor in the film Khiladi 786, uploaded the video on her Twitter handle and thanked the actor for inspiring many with his fitness. She wrote that she is dedicating her first video to the actor who has motivated many towards fitness and being disciplined. She further mentioned that she has started this to motivate people with her workout videos and diet tips.

I dedicate this video to the fittest man in the industry. @akshaykumar sir you have always been an inspiration if it comes to fitness & being discipline. Today I’m trying to motivate people with my workout videos & diet tips. Need ur best wishes https://t.co/prAUxPbwPO — Claudia Ciesla (@ClaudiaCiesla) June 24, 2020

Akshay who was happy to hear words of appreciation from Claudia quickly thanked her on the micro-blogging site and wrote that it very kind of the actress to praise him. He hailed Claudia’s initiative and said that it’s the best way to keep people fit during this lockdown. At last, he sent his best wishes for the wonderful endeavor. Claudia later thanked the actor for his best wishes.

That’s very kind of you, thank you Claudia 🙏🏻 Its a great initiative that you’ve started to help people get fit during this lockdown. Sending my best wishes to you for this wonderful endeavour. https://t.co/O1H3Nev9QH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 24, 2020

Claudia Ciesla is a model-turned-actress, who stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the TV reality show Bigg Boss. She has been a part of several films like Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, Yaar Pardesi, and Karma, to name a few.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has quite a few films lined up for release in the coming months. The release of his mega-budget film Sooryavanshi has been stalled due to the pandemic and is expected to hit the theatres once the lockdown is lifted. His comedy-drama film Laxmmi Bomb will release on an OTT platform due to such unprecedented times. He will also be seen in a film based on the life of the great ruler Prithviraj Chauhan.

