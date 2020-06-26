Preity Zinta Posts Old Pic With Akshay Kumar & Celina Jaitly, Recalls 'much Simpler Time'

Preity Zinta's 'Flashback Friday' post garnered much attention on the internet, as the actor took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a priceless throwback photograph with Akshay Kumar and Celina Jaitly. As seen in the photo, Preity Zinta, Akshay and Celina look all smiles as they pose for the camera. The Koi Mil Gaya actor wrote that the pic was clicked during the “Heat - World Tour”.

Not to miss Preity Zinta's caption, which stole the show. She recalled the much 'simpler time' when they had not heard the word- 'Pandemic'. Preity expressed that today when she looks back, she hopes that people can learn to live in the moment and cherish the present and all that comes with it. A fan went on to call them 'Evergreen', as he dropped a comment on the post.

Preity, Akshay Kumar and Celina's throwback pic:

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta's workout video with her fur, Bruno, has won the internet. In it, Bruno interrupts her push-up session and lovingly snuggles her. The duo shares a warm hug and Zinta also pampers her dog with much love. Not only this, but Preity also gets hurt due to Bruno's antics. Her husband, Gene Goodenough, is seen trying his level best to not let Bruno distract his wife. He runs around with him, but in vain.

Through the caption, Zinta wrote that Bruno tried every way to sabotage her workout. She also expressed that her 'Patiparmeshwar' is making sure that she finishes her push-ups. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor hoped that her video inspires netizens to take life in their stride and not give up.

Preity Zinta and Akshay Kumar worked together in the 2006 film, Jaan-E-Mann, alongside Salman Khan. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder. The songs from the film titled, Sau Dard and Hum Ko Malum Hai yet remain fresh in the hearts of fans.

Akshay-Preity also shared screen space in the film, Sangharsh. The movie helmed by Tanuja Chandra sees Akshay Kumar playing the role of a prisoner Aman Verma and Preity Zinta essaying the role of CBI Officer Reet Oberoi. The movie was one of the much- loved flicks during the 90s.

