Akshay Kumar's Net Worth: The 'Only Indian Actor' On Forbes' Highest Paid Celebs List 2020

Akshay Kumar just made it to the Forbes 2020 list of world's highest-paid celebrities. With estimated pre-tax earnings of $48.5 million (roughly Rs 366 crore) during June 2019 to May 2020, Forbes puts Akshay Kumar at the 52nd spot in the list. The list is topped by makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, whose estimated earnings are $590 million(roughly Rs 4,453 crore).

The report by Forbes also mentions that Akshay Kumar is Bollywood's top-earning star as he is prepping for his first television series, Amazon Prime's, The End. Furthermore, Forbes also calls Kumar a 'bankable movie star' as he commands up to $13 million, that's around Rs 98.17 crore, upfront for his upcoming flicks like Bachan Pandey and Bell Bottom. Additionally, the report also states that Akshay Kumar is of India's most philanthropic celebrities as he donated $4.5 million, that's roughly somewhere around Rs 33.98 crore to Coronavirus relief in the country.

Akshay Kumar's net worth and his gigantic contribution to the Hindi cinema has made him the only Bollywood actor on the Forbes 2020 The World's Highest-Paid Celebrities list. The list has Conor McGregor after Akshay Kumar on the 53rd position and Judy Sheindlin ahead of Kumar. The 'Khiladi of Bollywood' is a part of the list that has many biggies like, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Billie Eilish, amongst others.

Akshay Kumar's movies

In a career spanning over 29 years, Akshay Kumar has appeared in over 100 films and has won several laurels for his humongous contribution to the film industry. Akshay Kumar made his first appearance as the lead actor in Saugandh (1991) However, he rose to fame with his commendable acting in Abbas Mustan-directed thriller, Khiladi, which is a massive hit even today.

In 2019, Akshay Kumar's net worth was reportedly massive again as he dominated the box office with his multiple releases, breaking several records. His movie, Housefull 4, as per Forbes, became the sixth-highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2019 with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 278.78 crore. Akshay Kumar's net worth is also apprehensive of his innumerable brand endorsements. And his net worth is reportedly a reflection of his two own production houses – Hari Om Entertainment and Grazing Goat Pictures and his appearance on several shows too.

The 52-year-old actor is unstoppable, as, after giving back to back hits in 2019 like Good Newwz, Kesari, and more, he is now gearing up for Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated directorial, Sooryavanshi. He is also a part of Chandraprakash Dwivedi's upcoming flick, Prithviraj. Not only these, but Kumar has been also roped in for Atrangi Re, Laxmmi Bomb, Durgavati and many more films.

