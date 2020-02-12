Akshay Kumar's Role Won't Be A Cameo But A Special One In 'Atrangi Re': Director Anand Rai

Atrangi Re is a new venture of Anand L Rai, which stars Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. However, recently, there were some media reports that suggested that Akshay Kumar is not really a lead in the film but instead has a cameo in the comedy-romantic-drama. This came after Akshay Kumar shared the teaser and his name was not in the line-up next to the lead actors but towards the last. Anand L Rai recently cleared the air while talking to a news publication. He said that Akshay Kumar’s role is important and very special in the film Atrangi Re.

This teaser has Akshay Kumar's name towards the end

The makers and Akshay Kumar himself shared the introductory/teaser video. The film’s leads were attributed as Dhanush and Sara in the teaser. Akshay Kumar’s name was towards the end, which led to speculations that perhaps the actor has a cameo or a short appearance in the film. To this, the Atrangi Re director, Anand L Rai, answered that Akshay Kumar’s role in the film is important because it will get the storyline going. As per him, Akshay Kumar’s role is special and important for the narrative.

Atrangi Re is the second project of director Anand L Rai and Dhanush after Raanjhanaa. But the poster or the first look of the film also included Akshay Kumar, which previously established that Akshay is also a part of the project, suggesting that the film will follow a love triangle between the three, similar to Raanjahanaa. However, Anand L Rai cleared the air saying that the film cannot be blanketed, as it's much beyond a love triangle. It follows the storyline of three eccentric and weird characters and the story develops according to their volatile personality. The film is titled Atrangi Re, which translates to 'funnily weird' and similarly all his characters have something funnily weird and unique about them.

Anand L Rai was asked whether finding the perfect actors was difficult. He answered that Akshay Kumar agreed very quickly and the rest was easy. Akshay Kumar is also producing the film with Bhushan Kumar, and the director himself. The film will also be shot in two locations, namely Madhurai and Bihar to essay the diverse storyline brought together in one script. The film is slated to release on February 14, 2020.

