Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Said Yes To Aanand L. Rai's 'Atrangi Re' In 10 Minutes

Recently it was announced that Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will be seen together in Aanand L. Rai’s upcoming project Atrangi Re. Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar also took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with three of them together in it. Aanand L. Rai is an amazing filmmaker and the fact that he will be working with Akshay, Sara and Dhanush guarantees it to be a great film with something special for the audience.

Recently Akshay Kumar revealed that it took him just 10 minutes to say yes to the film. During an interview with a leading daily, Akshay opened up about how special this film is for him as he had always wanted to work with the talented Aanand L Rai because of his unique approach. He further said that when Aanand L. Rai narrated the film to him, he gave his nod in 10 minutes.

The film is like a wish come true for Akshay. Talking about his role in the movie, Akshay said that though it is a very difficult role, it will be a part of him for a very long time. He further said he just could not say no to the role.

Akshay also referred to the trio of him, Dhanush and Sara as Atrangi’s. He said that his combination with Sara and Dhanush stays true to the title of the film, Atrangi! He concluded by saying that he knows Aanand and with his simple and special way of storytelling and he will only add magic to it. Atrangi Re is expected to go on floors from March 1, 2020.

