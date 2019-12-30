Akshay Kumar On 'Good Newwz' Criticism: Stop Dissecting It Unnecessarily

Akshay Kumar’s recently released movie Good Newwz, opposite Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh chronicles the story about a sperm exchange incident that took place between the couples at the hospital. The film has been doing great at the box office but has also been receiving mixed reviews from fans and critics. Many fans on social media called the film a laughing riot, while some have criticised it for perpetuating negative stereotypes about adoption and abortion.

Akshay Kumar opens up about Good Newwz criticisms

A few dialogues between Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Good Newwz did not do well with the critics. However, Akshay, in a recent media interaction, said that he had a completely different point of view. He boldly stated that, in movies, it will always just be a character talking, and not the superstar talking in real life. He asked the audience to stop removing mistakes out of a movie for no reason. Citing his own character of Varun Batra, Akshay further shared that when the doctor in the film tells Deepti (Kareena) that she will have to stop working if she and Varun go for IVF, Varun immediately questions the doctor if he can continue working. Varun, played by Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz, is a self-centered man, he added. Furthermore, he also said that his character does not have to influence any men to be like him and that it was just the character. He asked the audience to stop dissecting it unnecessarily.

With a comic plot and terrific performances, Good Newwz saw a 30% jump in the numbers on day 2 of its release. The movie has reportedly minted a total of Rs 39.34 crores. The film took a solo release at the box-office but faces competition from Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 that released a week before that. Meanwhile, Good Newwz has been receiving a trail of positive reviews from fans on social media.

#GoodNewwz lives up to its title... Metros [especially North circuits] outstanding... Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities very good... Mass pockets witness growth... Eyes ₹ 65 cr [+/-] total [opening weekend]... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr. Total: ₹ 39.34 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2019

