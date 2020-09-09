Paresh Rawal's Birthday Wishes For His 'Hera Pheri' Co-star Akshay Kumar Are 'on Point'

Bollywood's Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar turned 53 on Wednesday and birthday wishes for the superstar have been pouring in from all quarters on social media. The actor is known in the film industry and among his massive fan following for his fitness and disciplined lifestyle and he is also one of the topmost and bankable actors in Bollywood. Veteran Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who has worked with Akshay in plenty of films throughout his career, took to Twitter to convey his wishes in the most succinct manner.

Have a look:

Happy Birthday to Mr FIT and Mr HIT@akshaykumar — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) September 9, 2020

Read | Riteish Deshmukh showers birthday love on 'Sundi' Akshay Kumar; says 'I wish you the best'

Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar have worked together in over 20 films and some blockbuster films to their credit including Hera Pheri, Welcome, Mohraa, OMG!-Oh My God, Awara Paagal Deewana, Bhool Bhulaiya and many others. While Paresh Rawal is currently practising self-isolation amid the coronavirus situation in the country, Akshay Kumar is currently in Scotland to shoot for his upcoming film Bell Bottom along with an ensemble cast of Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta among others.

Read | Akshay Kumar's b'day: Twinkle Khanna gives sneak peek of 'small celebration' in Scotland

On the work front

Akshay Kumar has a lineup of interesting films for this year including Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, Raghava Lawrence's horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb, Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj among others.

Akshay Kumar recently began shooting for his forthcoming film, Bell Bottom, at Scotland amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing a short video from the sets of the film on his social media, Akshay Kumar wrote: "Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck." (sic)

Read | Akshay Kumar’s birthday: Megastar Mohanlal wishes ‘Khiladi Kumar’ on his birthday

About the film

Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor in the lead, also features actors like Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, among others in prominent roles. The movie is directed by Lucknow Central (2017) fame Ranjit Tewari. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani under their respective production banners. The movie will release on April 2, 2021.

Read | Akshay Kumar's birthday: Anupam Kher wishes his 'Special 26' co-star with pics; See post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.