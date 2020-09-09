Akshay Kumar's Birthday: Varun Is Glad The Actor Is Spending His Birthday On Sets

Bollywood’s superstar Akshay Kumar turned 53 years old today on September 9. Actors like Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma and Taapsee Pannu are among the ones who wished the Khiladi Kumar on his birthday. A video released by the PR agency showed that Akshay celebrated his birthday on the sets of Bell Bottom where the cast & crew of the film wrote their bday messages for him. Akshay Kumar is indeed celebrating his 2020 birthday on the sets of Bell Bottom in the UK. Take a look at Akshay Kumar's reaction when Varun Dhawan stated that he is glad that Akshay is spending his birthday doing something that he loves, that is 'working'.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar's Birthday: Can You Solve This Quiz Based On The Actor's Life?

Akshay Kumar's reaction to celebrating his birthday working on set

Varun Dhawan stated that he is glad that Akshay is spending his birthday on sets. Akshay replied to Varun's comment stating that he has indeed no complaints of the way he is getting to celebrate his 53rd birthday this year. Take a look at the IG story Akshay Kumar shared an hour ago.

Image courtesy: Akshay Kumar Instagram story

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar's Birthday: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Other Celebs Extend Wishes

Wife Twinkle Khanna also shared an adorable post with husband Akshay Kumar. The adorable couple could be seen striking a pose with an amazing picturesque background in the UK with a chocolate cake. In the next pic of the same post, the writer showcased the beautiful cards that were gifted to the actor by his kids. She captioned her post writing “A small celebration for the big boy’s birthday!”

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom

On his birthday today, the makers of his upcoming movie, Bell Bottom, released his new look from the film on social media. Pooja Entertainment's official social media handle introduced Akshay Kumar's 'suave retro' look from Bell Bottom, which garnered massive love from fans. As seen in the B&W pic, the actor dons a uniform as he poses for a photo at the airport. Kumar will be seen playing the role of a RAW agent in the upcoming spy thriller. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the shoot of the film is currently taking place in Scotland.

ALSO READ| Varun Dhawan Posts His Look From 'Coolie No 1' As Mr Kunwar; Deletes It Within Minutes

ALSO READ| Varun Dhawan's Priceless 'sweet 16' Picture Showing Off His Toned Body Can't Be Missed

Promo Image courtesy: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.