Akshay Kumar Reveals Son Aarav Wants To Create His Own Individual Identity: Reports

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar reveals that his teenage son, Aarav wants to spend his life 'away from the limelight'. In the upcoming episode of Discovery's Into The Wilds with Bear Grills and Akshay Kumar, the Housefull 4 actor will be spilling the beans about his 17-year-old son wanting to create his 'own identity'. According to a report by PTI, the 'Khiladi Kumar' of Bollywood will be revealing how his son does not tell anyone that he is Akshay Kumar's son, in the upcoming episode of the Discovery show.

Aarav Kumar wants to stay away from the glitz and glamour of the showbiz?

Yesterday, the new promo of Into The Wilds with Bear Grylls was released by the makers, wherein the host and Akshay Kumar are seen embarking on yet another journey into the wilderness of Indian jungles. During his interaction with Grylls amid their adventure, as shown in the promo, Akshay boasts about inculcating everything that his father taught him and expressed his wish to wanting son Aarav to imbibe that too. In the promo clip, he is heard saying, "My father was the only influence I have in my life and I've followed all his rules and all the things that he has taught me. And I hope my son gets that (sic)".

It has been reported that the Pad Man actor will open up about son Aarav Kumar being 'very different'. As per a report by news agency, adding more context to his statement, the 52-year-old will reveal that his son prefers to have a life away from the media glare and aspires to create his own individual identity. In the upcoming episode of the adventurous show, Akshay will also express how Aarav refrains from telling anyone that he is his son. The highly-anticipated episode will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus app on September 14 on the Discovery channel.

Watch the promo of The Wilds with Bear Grylls below:

Meanwhile, the son of Akshay and Twinkle Khanna will soon enter his adulthood as his birthday is just around the corner. September 15, 2020, will mark the 18th birthday of the Starkid. For the unversed, the celebrity couple also has a seven-year-old daughter, Nitara, apart from Aarav.

