How Diljit Dosanjh Broke The Ice With Akshay Kumar While Shooting For 'Good Newwz'

The Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh worked with the Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar for the very first time in his career. Both the actors will be seen together on the silver screen for the first time. Akshay and Diljit will star opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani respectively in their upcoming film titled Good Newwz. Recently, Diljit opened up about breaking the ice with Akshay while shooting for Good Newwz.

Main kisise darta nahi, says Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit sat down for an interview with a leading publication and during which he revealed how he broke the ice with Akshay while shooting for the film. The Udta Punjab actor stated that he remembered giving his shot and sitting at his place during the initial days of the shoot. He added that he is a fan of Akshay Kumar so respects him a lot because he is not only his senior but also more experienced than him. He then narrated how Akshay approached him and initiated the conversation. In a light-hearted moment Akshay had asked him when was the last time he spoke up, to which, Diljit responded saying that he spoke during his scene which eventually led to both the actors laughing out loud and breaking the ice. Diljit also thanked Akshay for taking the initiative.

The film Good Newwz is based on the biggest goof-up of sperms getting exchanged during the IVF process of the couples at the hospital. The trailer of the movie along with its songs have made an impressive mark on the audience as the trailer of the film has a whopping 67 million views on it.

