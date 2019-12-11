Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz: Watch What Went Behind The Making Of Chandigarh Mein

Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor is among the most awaited films in December. Ever since the release of the trailer of the comedy-drama film, the fans have been eager to watch the film on the big screen. The makers have also released songs from the film which have become a hit among fans.

Good Newwz' song 'Chandigarh Mein' BTS video: The makers give us a sneak

Recently, the makers of the film posted a behind-the-scene making of the song that became a huge success. We're talking about Chandigarh Mein. Fans seem to have fallen in love with its groovy tunes and the energetic dance steps. The song has already crossed over 30 million views on YouTube and is rising by the day.

The makers posted the video on YouTube where Akshay Kumar and the rest of the cast can be seen dancing to the song. How the picturisation was carried out with various shots and camera angles have also been shown in the video. This helps the audience break the fourth wall and watch what goes into the making a hit song for a film. The song has been sung by Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, Lisa Mishra and Asees Kaur. The hit song has gained the title of a party anthem.

The film Good Newwz is about two married couples who are in the process to conceive a baby. However, due to unfortunate events, major complications arise, due to which a whole series of dramatic incidents unfold. The mass entertaining film is set to release on December 27, 2020.

