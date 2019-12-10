Was Diljit Dosanjh Skeptical About His Decision To Act In 'Good Newwz'?

Diljit Dosanjh, the popular Punjabi singer-turned-actor is all set for his next release Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor. Reportedly, the actor will be seen essaying a comical role which revolves around In-Vitro fertilisation and sperm donation. However, the role did not come in easy to Diljit Dosanjh. According to multiple reports, Diljit was sceptical about whether or not to work with Dharma Productions.

In an interview to a news publication, Diljit Dosanjh had mentioned that he had put a lot of thought into the role of Honey Batra. He only agreed to listen to the script narration due to his manager’s efforts and pressure. He was adamant about working under Dharma and was going to pass up working under the same for the second time. But he was later convinced to play the role after reading the script. However, Diljit Dosanjh had to wait for a day to receive the confirmation call from Karan Johar. He mentioned in the interview that he was really happy when he received the casting call.

More works of Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh will be seen on the big screen for the sixth time in Good Newwz. He was previously seen in critically acclaimed films like Udta Punjab, Phillauri, and Soorma. According to reports from IMDb, he has more projects under discussion. He also completed the first schedule of his next Punjabi film, Jodi, alongside Nimrat Khaira.

