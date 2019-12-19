Akshay Kumar Plays One Of The Funniest Characters In 'Desi Boyz'; Here's Proof

Desi Boyz is a movie about two Indian bachelors who are living in London, UK. We can see Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and Chitrangada Singh in the lead roles. The story is of two guys who have happy lives that come to end as the rescission hits them and they lose their jobs. They then work as male escorts to earn and feed themselves. But due to this, Deepika leaves John Abraham and Akshay loses his nephew's custody. To get their life back on track, both go behind their goal to achieve it. At the end of the movie, we can see them going back doing god jobs and living good lives. But in the end, they also tease the fans about how they get back to being Desi Boyz as the rescission hits them again.

Best comedy moments of Akshay Kumar from Desi Boyz:

Akshay Kumar goes to get a job:

After getting a degree from university, Akshay goes on a job hunt. He does not get Job, so he makes plans to get a job by framing the interviewer for harassing him. In this scene, Akshay Kumar beats himself on the wall, messes up the office of the interviewer, dunks his head in the aquarium in the room and much more. He scares away others who are there for the job and gets the job.

Feud with the professor

When Akshay Kumar goes back to the university for his degree, he feuds with the professor many times. One of these instances is at the time of an exam. Akshay reaches late for the exam. After this, he jokes on how Indians are always late and yet finishes the paper on time. It is one of the funniest scenes of the movie.

The courtroom

While in the courtroom, Akshay Kumar is fighting for the custody for his nephew. He asks the prosecution lawyer two questions: Who is his best friend and what is his favourite song? After this, the prosecution lawyer says that his best friends are his sisters and song he likes is Bas Yahi Apradh Mai Har Baar Karta hu. This is one of the funniest scenes in the movie.

