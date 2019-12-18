Akshay Kumar Tells Kareena That He Wants To Do A 2-hero Film With Her Son Taimur

Superstar Akshay Kumar's latest film, Good Newwz, is set to release on December 27, 2019. The movie not only stars Akshay but also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Adil Hussain. Recently the four lead cast members had a shared interview with an entertainment portal. During the interview, Akshay revealed to Kareena that he would love to do a 2-hero film with her son, Taimur Ali Khan.

During the interview with an entertainment portal, Kareena started to talk about Akshay's look and how he managed to stay attractive at any age. Akshay jokingly chimed into the conversation. He humorously mentioned that he was waiting for the time when Taimur grew up so that he could do a two-hero movie with him. Kareena was amused by this comment. She also stated that she was not surprised by Akshay wanting to star alongside Taimur Ali Khan. She then said that there was still time and they would see what happens after 20 years.

Good Newwz is directed by Raj Mehta and is produced by Karan Johar's acclaimed Dharma Productions. The plot of the movie revolves around two couples trying to do undergo in vitro fertilisation. However, due to the fact that both the couples have the same last name, the sperm of each couple gets interchanged. The plot of the upcoming comedy-drama has piked the interest of many fans, who are now excited to see Akshay Kumar's next feature on the big screen.

In the film, Good Newwz, Akshay and Kareena play the first couple, while Diljit and Kiara play the second. The film's principal photography began in November of 2018 and ended in April of 2019. The first trailer for the movie is already out and was released by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions on November 18, 2019.

