Kareena Kapoor Spat On Me Multiple Times, Says Akshay Kumar During Good Newwz Promotions

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the upcoming movie Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. The movie is going to release on December 27, 2019, and the stars of the film are on a promotional spree. For the promotion of the film, the team of the movie reached the studio of The Kapil Sharma Show. While shooting the program, Akshay Kumar revealed a funny scene from the shooting. Here is what had to say.

Read Also| Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Scenes From 'Chup Chup Ke' That You Should Not Miss

That time when Kareena Kapoor Khan spat on Akshay Kumar

While speaking on the Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar revealed that when they were shooting for the film, Kareena spat on him multiple times in one scene. Akshay also revealed that he had to do his makeup again and again. He added that in the scene Kareena was pushing the baby out and was screaming and spitting on Akshay simultaneously.

Read Also| Kareena Kapoor Khan Compares Akshay Kumar To Big B, Calls Him 'a Bona Fide Superstar'

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani were seen on the comedy chat show, which recently completed 100 episodes. It is also reported that Akshay will be hosting a special weekend episode. Akshay also expressed that he is happy to be part of the celebrations and wished Kapil continue the show and spread happiness and laughter with the whole world. Akshay Kumar also added that his mother likes to watch the show.

Read Also| Taimur Ali Khan Bursts Into Tears As He Misses His Mother Kareena Kapoor Khan; Watch Video

We will be seeing Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani will be playing a couple in the movie. If we go by the trailer, we are likely to be seeing the couple going up against Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan who also are a couple in the movie. The film is a comedy of errors that occurs when two couples of the same name opt for in-vitro fertilisation.

Read Also| Kareena Kapoor Says She Does Not Like Being Tagged As A 'diva'; Read All About It Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.