Akshay Kumar Suggests Kiara Advani's Next Film To Be Preeti Pet Se, Find Out Why

The promotions of the movie Good Newwz is on full swing. According to a report on an entertainment portal, Akshay Kumar cracked a hilarious joke on Kiara Advani. Kumar did this during an interaction for the promotions of Good Newwz.

Kiara Advani's next film Preeti Pet Se?

Kiara Advani's last movie Kabir Singh was the 2nd highest grosser of Bollywood in 2019. Kiara's character in the movie gets pregnant. In her next film, Good Newwz, Kiara is again essaying the role of a pregnant lady. One of the members of the audience asked Kiara whether this was a coincidence. The person asked whether this co-incidence can work towards making the film Good Newwz also a hit. To this, Kiara responded that she really hopes that it is so.

Akshay Kumar jumped at this opportunity to crack a joke that left the fans in fits of laughter. Akshay suggested that Kiara's next movie should be Preeti Pet Se. Preeti is the name of Kiara's character in Kabir Singh.

This is not the only movie in which Kiara and Akshay share a connection. Kiara will also be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the movie Laxmmi Bomb, which will be releasing next year. She is also a part of the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is a sequel to the movie that starred Akshay Kumar. Kiara Advani is also reportedly working on two other films. She will be seen in the movie Indoo Ki Jawani and Shamshera.

Kiara Advani will be playing the role of Monika Batra, wife of Honey Batra, played by Diljit Dosanjh. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Good Newwz will be releasing on December 27, 2019.

