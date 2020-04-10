Varun Dhawan To Akshay Kumar: Bollywood Stars Who Have Paid Tribute To The Indian Army

The Indian army plays a major role in protecting our nation's integrity. All citizens of India must always keep in mind to remember their struggles. Bollywood too pays a tribute to the Indian Army by releasing movies that highlight their efforts and sacrifices. Here are different ways in which actors like Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar have paid a tribute to the Indian army in movies.

Times when Bollywood paid a tribute to the Indian army

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan has given a power-packed performance in his film Street Dancer 3D. His song Hindustani is a tribute song to the Indian army for the efforts they put in and the struggles they face while protecting us at the border. The performance was shot at the Wagah border and while shooting for the song, Varun Dhawan spent time with the Indian Army Officers and performed for them at the border as a tribute.

Akshay Kumar

Last year, Akshay Kumar was seen in the film Kesari, along with Parineeti Chopra. As an apart of their film promotion, the duo along with the entire team met the BSF Jawans in Delhi. Akshay Kumar shook a leg with the jawans and the video went viral. The speech he gave during the event too became popular.

Other patriotic movies

There are many movies like Border, Lakshya and Uri: The Surgical Strike made on the Indian army. Such movies along with telling a story, also in a way pay tribute to the Indian army at the border. Apart from that, many actors even hold a special screening of their movies for designated army officers, as a tribute to the Indian army. Ajay Devgn recently paid a tribute to the army by holding a special screening of his movie, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

