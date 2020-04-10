Akshay Kumar Now Sends Rs 3 Cr To BMC For Medical Essentials After 25 Cr PM-CARES Donation

Akshay Kumar is not done doing his bit in the fight against COVID-19. After earning praises galore for donating Rs 25 crore to the Prime Minister’s relief fund, the actor has also made a significant contribution to the city he lives in. The Khiladi star has donated Rs 3 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for medical essentials.

READ: Katrina Kaif Joins Akshay Kumar To Thank Mumbai Police By Sharing A Heartfelt Note

As reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh and other members of the media fraternity, Akshay has contributed the amount to help BMC in the making of personal protection equipment, masks and rapid testing kits.

Here’s the post

Earlier, Akshay had pledged Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s newly launched fund PM-CARES to provide relief due to the crisis. No other celebrity from the film industry or production house has pledged an amount higher than him yet.

READ: Akshay Kumar Performed All His Stunts In 'Baby' & Other Trivia About The Film; Read Here

Not just netizens, even celebrities like Paresh Rawal had praised him for donating such a significant sum.

Be it thanking the Mumbai Police for their efforts to make people stay at home amid the lockdown, shooting a special video urging his fans to follow the lockdown or starring in a video Muskurayega India to boost the morale of the people, praising the essential services workers like doctors on Janta Curfew, or lighting a lamp to showcase India’s unity in the crisis, Akshay has been extremely active amid the current situation.

READ: Ajay, Akshay, Shahid Laud Mumbai Police Amid Coronavirus; Say 'Indebted, As Always'

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in India has risen to over 5700 and 199 deaths have been reported till now. Maharashtra has been the most affected with close to 100 fatalities while the film industry’s home Mumbai is the most affected city with most deaths reported till now.

READ: Sadak 2: Akshay Anand Says The Film Will Get A Very Different Mahesh Bhatt's Direction

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.