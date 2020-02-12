Sonakshi Sinha's Best On-screen Pairing Till Date; From Salman Khan To Akshay Kumar

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in Bollywood with Dabangg in 2010 and was seen opposite Salman Khan in the film. Since then, the actor has delivered several path-breaking performances throughout her career in movies like Lootera, Rowdy Rathore, and Holiday. Here are some of the best on-screen pairings of Sonakshi Sinha till date.

Salman Khan

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut starring opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg. Since then, she has featured in every movie from the franchise. The duo was last seen in Dabangg 3. However, apart from the Dabangg franchise, Sonakshi and Salman Khan have not shared the big-screen together.

Akshay Kumar

From love story drama to action movies, Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha have delivered a wide range of Bollywood blockbusters. The duo was first seen in Prabhu Deva directorial, Rowdy Rathore in the year 2012. Later, Akshay Kumar starred opposite Sonakshi Sinha in films like Joker, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, Holiday and Mission Mangal.

Ajay Devgn

Sonakshi Sinha and Ajay Devgn first shared the screen in the year 2012 for Son Of Sardar. Later, after a bridge of two years, the duo was again seen in an action film, Action Jackson. According to the reports, Ajay and Sonakshi will soon be seen romancing in their upcoming project, Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha were recently seen together in Navdeep Singh's action drama, Laal Kaptaan. The film did not do well at the box-office. In the recent past, Sonakshi Sinha played Saif Ali Khan's love interest in Bullett Raja.

Shahid Kapoor

Sonakshi Sinha and Shahid Kapoor played each other love interest in their action film, R... Rajkumar. Romeo (Shahid Kapoor), a ruffian, starts working for Shivraj, a drug lord. Shivraj develops a liking towards Chanda (Sonakshi), who is in love with Romeo. Soon, they both end up fighting each other to win her over.

