Mother's Day: Akshay Kumar Poses With Mom, Says 'her Blessings Comfort In Troubled Times'

On the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, Bollywood celebs have been pouring out their love for their mothers through their social media handles. Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and dedicated the sweetest wish for his mother Aruna Bhatia on the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday. He shared an adorable picture of himself with his mother Aruna Bhatia and sister Alka Bhatia and wrote that there is nothing he cannot do with her blessings.

Have a look:

Even in this day and age, you’re the only one whose one hand on my head can comfort me in troubled times because I know there’s nothing I can’t do with your blessings maa. Happy #MothersDay ♥️ pic.twitter.com/bhpQ9UA7Sl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 10, 2020

Akshay Kumar has been under self-quarantine along with his family at his home in Mumbai since the lockdown was announced by the government to curb the rising numbers of the coronavirus infections in the country. Through his social media updates, Akshay Kumar has been keeping his fans and followers informed and aware of the precautions as advised by the health regulatory authorities in our country. He has repeatedly urged them to stay indoors in order to fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Akshay Kumar also pledged to donate a whopping 25 crore to the PM CARES fund to help the distressed daily wage earners and labourers who have been the most affected by the nationwide lockdown. The actor also collaborated with other members of the film fraternity for Jackky Bhagnani's initiative 'Muskurayega India' to raise the spirits of people during the lockdown by giving them a message of hope for the future.

Have a look:

On the work front

Akshay Kumar has a lineup of interesting films for this year including Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, Raghava Lawrence's horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb, Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj among others.

