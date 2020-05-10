Akshay Kumar Reminisces About His First Love, And No, It's Not Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar is of the most popular actors of the Hindi film industry. The star has delivered some mind-blowing movies in his acting career.

Along with being a star, he is also a happily married man and a doting father, bur before that he used to be quite the heartthrob. Some of the co-stars with whom his name was linked up were Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and Twinkle Khanna. But do you know who his first love was? Read ahead to find out-

Image courtesy: @akshaykumar

Once in an interview with the leading show, Akshay Kumar was asked about the first love he said,

"Hanji, bilkul laga baithe the dil. Jaha tak mai samajhta hu yaha baithe har aadmi ko....sabse pehla pyaar aapko teacher me hi nazar ata hai. (Yes, I was in love with my teacher and I think everyone finds their first love in their teachers)."

Also when Akshay Kumar was asked if he used to get his homework done by his girlfriends, the Khiladi Kumar said,

"Teacher se nahi karwata tha, student se. Student thi, unse karwata tha, aur teacher ne koi ha nahi bol diya tha. 7-8 saal ka tha jab maine apne bagal me baithe ladke ko bola tha, 'yaar I love this teacher and I want to marry her'. Usme koi galti nahi ki thi, wo pehla pyar hota hi teacher se hai (No, I didn't get my homework done by the teacher, it was a student who used to do it. Also, I just told the boy who used to sit beside me that I love the teacher. There is nothing wrong in it. A teacher is often the first love). That is called an innocent love.”

