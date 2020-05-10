Akshay Kumar Reminisces About His First Love, And No, It's Not Twinkle Khanna

Quick links:
Akshay Kumar is of the most popular actors of the Hindi film industry. The star has delivered some mind-blowing movies in his acting career.
Along with being a star, he is also a happily married man and a doting father, bur before that he used to be quite the heartthrob. Some of the co-stars with whom his name was linked up were Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and Twinkle Khanna. But do you know who his first love was? Read ahead to find out-
"Hanji, bilkul laga baithe the dil. Jaha tak mai samajhta hu yaha baithe har aadmi ko....sabse pehla pyaar aapko teacher me hi nazar ata hai. (Yes, I was in love with my teacher and I think everyone finds their first love in their teachers)."
"Teacher se nahi karwata tha, student se. Student thi, unse karwata tha, aur teacher ne koi ha nahi bol diya tha. 7-8 saal ka tha jab maine apne bagal me baithe ladke ko bola tha, 'yaar I love this teacher and I want to marry her'. Usme koi galti nahi ki thi, wo pehla pyar hota hi teacher se hai (No, I didn't get my homework done by the teacher, it was a student who used to do it. Also, I just told the boy who used to sit beside me that I love the teacher. There is nothing wrong in it. A teacher is often the first love). That is called an innocent love.”
