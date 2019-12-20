Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Like A Total Boss-lady During The Promotions Of 'Good Newwz'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known as a phenomenal actor with great poise and elegance. Be it pulling off a casual outfit for airport or being glammed up for an event, the actor is loved admired for acing anything with quite ease and grace. Kareena Kapoor is making waves in Bollywood with her perfect sartorial choices. The diva has made headlines numerous times for her chiselled physique and chic fashion looks. As she is currently busy with the promotions of the movie Good Newwz, here are a few adorable looks of the actor from the promotions of Good Newwz.

Blue pantsuit

Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a monotone outfit for a promotional event. The actor wore a royal couture blue bandh gala jacket with asymmetrical hemlines. The jacket was adorned with incredible details like brooches from Gehna Jewellers, button details and pockets on both sides. The outfit was from the house of designer Raghavendra Rathore and paired with cigarette pants of the same colour. She wore it with navy blue pumps, gold earrings and sleek rings.

Denim on Denim look

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked adorable in a denim on denim look she wore for a promotional event. The actor went for a denim trouser with a black round neck mesh top. Her look was completed with a denim jacket. The actor's makeup was simple with nude lips and sleek ponytail.

The boss-lady look

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave major boss lady vibes when she wore a brown coloured coordinate set. The actor wore a blazer with asymmetrical hemlines paired with the same print pants. She completed the look with open hair and nude makeup.

