Akshay Kumar Shares 'Good Newwz' BTS Fun Video, Netizens React To The Hilarious Post

Akshay Kumar took to his twitter handle and posted a hilarious BTS video of the fun on the sets of his upcoming film Good Newwz. The 2-minute long video features the makers of the film revealing how much fun it had been to shoot with actors like Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. It also shows some BTS pranks played by the actors making the shoot an incredibly fun experience. Akshay Kumar captioned his post by stating that there is bound to be good vibes wherever there is Good Newwz.

Take a look at his rib-tickling video post:

Read | Good Newwz Song 'Chandigarh Mein': Super Glam BTS Photos Get The Temperature Soaring

Netizens have resonated with the thought in the BTS video and have commented on the post with anticipation for the release of the film. Akshay Kumar's laugh and the funny pranks by the actor have been the talk among fans online. The netizens are in splits over the fun video in which the director himself calls the situation 'mental' when the actors unite.

Read | Akshay Kumar Sports The Same T-shirt For 'Housefull' & 'Good Newwz', Netizens React

Take a look at the netizens' comments:

Read | Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Good Newwz' Is 'a Comedy With A Serious Subject For The Audience'

What's next for Akshay Kumar?

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar who was last seen in Housefull 4 is currently promoting Good Newwz in full swing. The actor has been actively posting updates about the film on social media through his Twitter and Instagram accounts. On Saturday, he announced that he will be presenting his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi Pednekar in a thriller titled 'Durgavati'. He has a bandwagon of projects for himself like Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb, Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey and the much-hyped 'roller coaster spy ride' Bell Bottom among others scheduled for the upcoming years.

Read | Akshay Kumar Rescues Stuntman After An Accident, Action Director Sham Kaushal Explains

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.