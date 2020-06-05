Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji Share A Song 'Rakh Tu Hausla' As A Tribute To The Mumbai Police

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, several frontline workers have been working tirelessly for the betterment of the people. These frontline warriors have dedicated several hours to treat people infected with the virus. Similarly, the police force too has been on their feet from day one since the lockdown had been implemented. They have been working day in and out to ensure that safety rules are followed.

Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji share a song as a tribute to the Mumbai Police

A video has now been shared by Akshay Kumar in which all the work done by the Mumbai police has been highlighted. Rani Mukerji has done the voiceover in the song. The video shows the various things the police have done so far. The video shows police officers covered in masks helping people out while also trying to implement safety measures.

The workers who helped people in slum areas too were highlighted in the video. The motive of the video was to capture all the work done by the police authorities so far in the battle against COVD-19.

Sharing this video, Akshay Kumar wrote that patience is a virtue; however, amid the fight against the coronavirus, this patience has become a weapon to defeat the virus. Akshay Kumar tagged the Mumbai Police and mentioned that the song is a sentiment which highlights their work done for society in such dark times. He also paid a special tribute to all the other frontline warriors who have been doing their work diligently from day one.

In an earlier post, Akshay Kumar even thanked the police officers and the entire building staff where he lives for their work amid the lockdown. He posted a picture that said he is thanking them from the bottom of his heart for their amazing support.

Patience is a virtue; but in this fight against coronavirus, it has been the most powerful weapon for @MumbaiPolice.

Here’s #RakhTuHausla echoing a similar sentiment, a video tribute to all our frontline warriors. https://t.co/oMiv7uF9mc — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2020

Rani Mukerji too was praised for lending her voice to the video of Rakh Tu Hausla. Her fans were delighted to see Rani Mukerji be a part of something so meaningful. Rani was last seen in the film Mardaani 2 in 2019 where she plays a lady police officer.

During that time, the actor had visited several police facilities and stayed with them while having interactions with them. Hence, fans were excited to listen to Rani’s voice-over bit in the video. The overall video too was praised by fans which they called as emotional and heart touching. The video sends out a good message and this was well-received by fans.

