On Akshay Kumar's Birthday, Makers Of 'Bell Bottom' Unveil His 'suave Retro Look'; See Pic

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar turned a year older on September 9. On his birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie, Bell Bottom, released his new look from the film on social media. Pooja Entertainment's official social media handle introduced Akshay Kumar's 'suave retro' look from Bell Bottom, which garnered massive love from fans.

Akshay Kumar's new look from Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar's new look from Bell Bottom received a thumbs up from fans. As seen in the B&W pic, the actor dons a uniform, as he poses for a photo at the airport. Kumar will be seen playing the role of a raw agent in the upcoming spy thriller. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the shoot of the film is currently taking place in Scotland.

As soon as Akshay Kumar's new look was up on the internet, fans gushed to comment on it. Many extended sweet wishes for his birthday. A user wrote, "This project is fire."

Earlier, a bunch of pictures from the sets of Bell Bottom in Scotland surfaced on the internet. In the pictures, Akshay actor looked classy in semi-formal attire as he filmed some scenes on the streets of Scotland. In one of the pictures, the actor sported a thick moustache, and the expression on his face was quite intense. On September 2, actor Vaani Kapoor also jetted off to Scotland to shoot her sequences in the movie.

Vaani Kapoor was ecstatic as she started shooting after a good long gap of five months. In a statement, Kapoor said that it felt "surreal" as she will start shooting for her film. "Being back on the sets is a moment that I have been dearly waiting for and I can’t wait to finally start shooting." The actor also added that she stepped out of Mumbai after five months. "It seems I did all this in another lifetime," said the actor.

Bell Bottom's cast

Bell Bottom is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021. Bell Bottom's cast features Huma Qureshi, Vaibhav Choudhary and Lara Dutta, alongside Vaani Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. The movie is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Nikkhil Advani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh.

