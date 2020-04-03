Akshay Kumar Supports Maharashtra Govt's Mental Health Initiative Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Actor Akshay Kumar recently took to Instagram and shared a post about a mental health initiative started by the Maharashtra Government. The Sooryavanshi actor also shared details about this initiative. This is not the first time; Akshay Kumar has talked about government initiatives through his social media accounts.

Akshay Kumar talks about Maha Government’s mental health initiative

Our country is currently under a 21-day lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Amidst this lockdown, many celebrities have gone under complete isolation and are also practising social distancing to reduce the spread of Coronavirus. Apart from practising these techniques, these celebrities are also appealing their fans to endorse social distancing.

But now, actor Akshay Kumar is talking about another initiative through his social media handle. The Sooryavanshi actor took to Instagram and shared the Maharashtra government’s new mental health initiative. Akshay Kumar shared a short video regarding this initiative.

The video starts by stating, “What’s on your mind?”, then it says, “Let’s talk 1 on 1. We’re here to listen." The video then stated several reasons that can cause mental stress. The video then mentions COVID-19, isolation, anxiety and various other issues that can lead to somebody wanting help regarding their mental health problems. According to several reports, amidst this Coronavrius lockdown, mental health issues among people are on the rise. Hence this initiative comes as a relief for many people dealing with such issues.

While talking about this initiative, Akshay Kumar also added a personal message. He wrote, “Put your distress to rest. The government of Maharashtra, BMC and Mpower 1on1 have created a free helpline to ensure that you don’t feel alone.” He further added, “Call 1800-120-820-050 to speak to a mental health professional #LetsTalk1on1 @my_bmc”. Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s Instagram post here.

