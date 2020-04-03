When Ranveer Singh Revealed A Few Fun Facts About Akshay Kumar

When the dynamic duo Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh come together, the room is full of excitement and thrill. The duo will share a screen for the first time in the movie Sooryavanshi, and fans are looking forward to it. Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh were seen together in a chat show where they lit up the screens with their dynamism and positive energy. On the show, Ranveer Singh revealed a few facts about Akshay Kumar, read ahead to know.

Ranveer Singh reveals fun facts about Akshay Kumar

Ranveer Singh was only eight-years-old when he met Akshay Kumar for the first time. He visited Akshay Kumar on the sets of his movie Keemat where he was shooting with actor Raveena Tandon. Ranveer Singh revealed that as soon as he entered the sets, he was awestruck. Ranveer Singh said that Akshay Kumar is very warm, and kind-hearted in person and that is the best part about him.

He added that they were shooting for a sensuous song and Raveena Tandon asked the crew to take Ranveer Singh out. As they were about to leave, Akshay Kumar came to him, spoke to him and also clicked pictures with him. He said that Akshay Kumar is full of energy but is also very calm and humble.

Ranveer Singh also added that when he entered Bollywood, Akshay Kumar gave him a few tips to survive in the industry. Akshay Kumar told Ranveer Singh that his sole purpose in the industry should be earning money and making a family. He also added that you must have the energy and hunger to do anything and if you master it, you can achieve anything.

Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will be seen in the movie Sooryavanshi along with actors Katrina Kaif and Ajay Devgn. The movie was initially supposed to release in March but due to coronavirus, the release has been delayed.

