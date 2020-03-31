Kangana Ranaut Wants To Team Up With Aamir Khan For A Madhubala-Dilip Kumar Love Story

Kangana Ranaut in a recent interview opened up about wanting to play the role of legendary actor Madhubala. In the interview, she also revealed that she wants PK actor Aamir Khan to play the role of Dilip Kumar in the film. In the interview, Kangana Ranaut also revealed her plans after the Coronavirus lockdown ends.

The Coronavirus lockdown has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill. Many celebrities are self-isolating and are maintaining social distance. Amidst this 21-day lockdown, many celebrities are connecting with their fans via social media and constantly giving an update to them.

In a recent online interview with a media portal, Queen actor Kangana Ranaut talked about her upcoming films, the Coronavirus lockdown, and her dream projects. While talking about her dream projects Kangana Ranaut made an interesting revelation. In the interview, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she wants to play the role of Legendary actor Madhubala.

She also revealed that she wants to make a film about Madhubala and actor Dilip Kumar’s love story. While talking about who would play the role of Dilip Kumar, Kangana Ranaut was quick to add that she wants Aamir Khan to play the role of the veteran actor. If this project does happen, this will be the first time Kangana Ranaut and Aamir Khan will be sharing screen space.

Apart from this dream project, Kangana revealed that she is currently in Manali with her family amidst the lockdown. The Queen actor also said that she has an ample amount of time to interact with her fans on social media and do interviews now. When being asked about her plans after the Coronavirus lockdown ends, Kangana Ranaut said that she wants to have a small gathering with her friends at her house and spend some quality time with them.

