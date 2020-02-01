Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paega Written Updates January 31: Guddan And Akshat Spend Time Together

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan has turned into a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a self-destruction path. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's January 31 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written updates

In yesterday's episode, Akshat’s car got damaged and the mobile’s battery was also drained so he found a house for shelter. The old man allowed Akshat to stay in his house but asked him to share the room. Akshat agreed for the same but he was shocked to see Guddan in the room.

Akshat got upset with Guddan and she, in turn, got angry with him. He decided to go out from there. Guddan reminded him about the cold weather and suggested him to stay inside but to no avail. While Akshat was bursting with anger on Guddan, the old man came up with some food. But because of Akshat, it got spilled on the floor.

Akshat apologized to the old man. Guddan also got upset with Akshat for causing trouble. Akshat and Guddan share some close moments while arguing.

Meanwhile, Saru made some preparation in the house and invited the media to let them know about how Guddan was part of their family. Here, Guddan went to help the old man and insisted to allow her to prepare food. He allowed her but the electricity went off scaring Guddan and spilling the hot water.

Akshat held the pot before it slipped from Guddan’s hands. They shared a moment. The old man brought a diya for Akshat and Guddan. Guddan and Akshat kept the pot for cooking. Guddan and Akshat got involved in banter as he helped her in preparing food.

Akshat got irked as Guddan kept interfering in his cooking. But Guddan was happy as she got to spend some time with Akshat. Akshat kept khichadi for cooking and asked Guddan to keep an eye on it and he left from there. Guddan rested on some food grain bags ignoring the diya near her feet.

After a while when Akshat entered the room, he got stunned to see the fire burning. He shouted at Guddan and told her to move from there and doused the fire but in turn, his hand got burnt. Guddan got scared and tried to make his hand comfort but Akshat pushed her away. Akshat then scolded Guddan for being careless. Guddan asked him whether he was worried about her but Akshat blamed her for being stupid and causing damage to the house of the old man. He cleared that she is not important to him.

