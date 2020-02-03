Katrina Kaif Picks Up Broom, Akshay Kumar Calls Her Swachh Bharat Ambassador, Gets Whacked

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif have wrapped up the shooting for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, but it seems like the Khiladi actor is missing the action on set. Sharing a behind-the-scenes video, the actor called Katrina the newest member of the Swachh Bharat campaign.

READ: Akshay Kumar And Kareena Kapoor Starrer Good Newwz To Release In Hong Kong; Poster Out

In the clip, he can be heard asking Katrina, "What are you doing?". To which she replies saying, "Saff Safai". And within minutes, she takes the broom and hits the Misson Mangal actor with it. Meanwhile, the entire cast and crew can be seen having a gala time in the BTS video. Filled with 'likes' and 'comment', the short clip has become a hit on the internet. Watch below-

Akshay introduces Katrina as new brand ambassador of Swachh Bharat

READ: Akshay Kumar Greeted By Fans As He Starts Shooting For Bear Grylls' 'Man Vs Wild'

Fans shower love on the video

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s fans loved seeing their off-screen camaraderie. “Jhadu waali baai ji,” wrote on fan. “Katrina mam is looking so amazing and awesome thank you for inspiring us to keep our work place clean,” wrote another. Other fans said they are eagerly waiting to watch them together on the big screen again. “Sooryavanshi can’t wait for movie to see you both together,” wrote one more.

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and is the third film in his cop universe of films, following Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba--who will both be seen in it. The director recently announced that Jackie Shroff will also have a special role, and apart from the Good Newwz actor, it stars Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role.

The shooting of the multi-starrer had begun in May and is set to hit the big screens on March 27th. The film will also feature a remake of the iconic 90s song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra.

READ: Akshay Kumar's Movies That Are Rated More Than 7 On IMDb

READ: Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Said Yes To Aanand L. Rai's 'Atrangi Re' In 10 Minutes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.