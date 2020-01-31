'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Written Update January 30: AJ And Guddan Meet With An Accident

Zee TV's popular show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, starring Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in the lead, is managing to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and turns. The show that saw its central characters- Guddan and AJ's separation, also took a leap of four years, where Guddan has turned into a famous Bollywood actor and AJ is on a self-destruction path. Here is all you need to know about Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's January 29 episode.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written updates

In yesterday's episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan and Revati (Chutki) discussed AJ's changed behaviour. They got into an argument, which infuriated Guddan so much so that she drove-off to Mumbai. On her way, she messaged Revati about her trip and asked her to bring her luggage with her later.

Due to the fog outside, Guddan found it difficult to drive. In a moment of rush, she saw a car approaching from the opposite direction. The two cars were about to crash when Guddan took a diversion. A few moments later Guddan came out of her car to discover that the other car was of AJ. The ex-lovers engaged in a fight. AJ exclaimed that loving Guddan was his biggest mistake, to which the Guddan broke down and started crying.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

In the upcoming episodes of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan and AJ are stranded on the National Highway with crashed cars. If the reports are to go by, the two might reminisce memories of the past soon. The popular show airs on Zee TV from Monday to Friday at 20:00 hrs.

(Promo Image Courtesy: A still from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega)

